Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis 2019 – Growth by Top Companies and Trends by Types, Treatment, Diagnosis and Application – Forecast Analysis to 2025

The global Ultrasound Systems market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Ultrasound Systems Market

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer.

The Ultrasound Systems Market report profiles the following companies, which includes:

High Penetration of Hand-Held Ultrasound Systems to Stay Trending in the Current Market Scenario

Ultrasound imaging has gained popularity mostly with the cases of pregnant women. It is utilized to help analyze the reasons for diagnosis, swelling and contamination in the body’s interior organs and to inspect an infant in pregnant women and the brain and hips in newborn young ones. With the rise in frequency of ultrasound imaging centers and advancement in technologies, there is an emergence of a compact and easy to use form of ultra sound systems. Widely known as hand-held systems these machines are witnessing an increase in use of ultrasound scanners by the various non-radiologists to aid in clinical examinations or practical procedures. The consistent falling in pricing has made it more widely adopted. The overall market for hand-held ultrasound systems is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 2,300 Mn by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Mobile connected visualization is also an integration in the Ultrasound Systems market

Most of the machines in the healthcare industry are worked upon to integrate Artificial Intelligence. This has opened the new horizons of the health care and health related services. The technology is already a part of ultrasound machines, which now provides a 2D-3D image of the examination too. These machines are being made compact and easy to use to reduce the effort required, just like any other medical examination machine.

The hand-held or compact form of ultrasound systems are now integrated with the mobile connectivity. It is the technology allowing wireless connectivity with mobile or tablet for visualization in real-time diagnosis. This technologically advanced device also contributes in reducing queuing time alone with along with real-time monitoring in point-of-care facilities. The trends are expected to completely abolish the use of traditional systems, as the new ones offer much more convenience to the users. Most of the end users are now preferring the use of portable systems which are equipped with many more features that provide better results.

High prices and reimbursement regulations may hinder the overall growth of Global Ultrasound Systems Market

High end ultrasound systems can cost a fortune for the healthcare providers. Especially the ones that are equipped with new and advanced technology, are higher in price and cannot be affordable for small scale hospitals or diagnostic centers. The top end machines usually cost US$ 55,000 to US$ 100,000 and governments of many regions do not provide enough grants for it. This has made many regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America more reluctant to afford it. This is primarily attributed to lack of awareness among patients about these systems, which negatively affects its uptake.

The market is also facing an impact of FDA regulations and reimbursement scenario. The regulations for ultrasound devices are quite stringent owing to the possible harms these devices could cause to the human body. It is required to be handled by equipment expert, however there is a serious lack of skilled labor in the industry, which may lower the adoption rate of advanced equipment. Also, lack of reimbursement policies and effective insurance cover for automated ultrasound scanning dissuades patients from opting for this technique as compared to other modalities. This ultimately restricts market growth.

This report studies the global Ultrasound Systems Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ultrasound Systems Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region. The report focuses on the principle regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and the fundamental nations (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and China).

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Ultrasound Systems market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Ultrasound Systems market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Ultrasound Systems market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Ultrasound Systems market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Ultrasound Systems market to help identify market developments

