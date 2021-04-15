Unidirectional Tapes Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Unidirectional Tapes and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Unidirectional Tapes market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Unidirectional Tapes market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market was valued at USD 157.06 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 426.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.24% from 2019 to 2026.

BASF

Celanese Corporation

SGL Group

Sabic

Royal Tencate

Hexcel Corporation

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Teijin Limited