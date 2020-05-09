Unified Communication Market to hit a CAGR of 12.60% by 2023 – Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, Cisco, Connect solutions, Hewlett-Packard

The global unified communication market was valued at $32,879 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $74,244 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023.

A unified communication refers to common interface that is designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities. It can also be described as integration of real-time communication services such as Instant Messaging (IM), presence, Internet Protocol Telephony (IP telephony), video and data sharing, and others. Furthermore, the demand for unified communication is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of content, which enables informed decision making and streamlined business processes.

The task of real time access to information is becoming more complex with the growth of businesses in terms of size, structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services, and others. Moreover, increase in preference toward infrastructure digitization and influence of Internet of Things (IOT) supplement the unified communications market growth. Unified communication gains traction among the end users due to rise in demand for mobility applications, changes in work culture, and increased acceptance for cloud solutions. However, security concerns and limited awareness about benefits associated with the deployment of unified communication among untapped regions restrains the unified communications market growth. Further, growth potential of end-use industries from developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, Cisco, Connect solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Siemens Enterprise Communications, Verizon Communications

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Industry Vertical of Unified Communication covered in this report are:

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

Public Sector

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Most important Application of Unified Communication covered in this report are:

Video

Telephony

Conferencing

Mobility

Unified Messaging

IM and Presence

Contact Centre

Key points from Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL UNIFIED COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 6 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

