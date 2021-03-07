Unified Communication Market Will Going To Be Worth $74,244 million By The End Of 2023 with top key venders like Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, Cisco, Connect solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft

A unified communication refers to common interface that is designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities. It can also be described as integration of real-time communication services such as Instant Messaging (IM), presence, Internet Protocol Telephony (IP telephony), video and data sharing, and others.

Furthermore, the demand for unified communication is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of content, which enables informed decision making and streamlined business processes. The global unified communication market was valued at $32,879 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $74,244 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023.

The task of real time access to information is becoming more complex with the growth of businesses in terms of size, structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services, and others. Moreover, increase in preference toward infrastructure digitization and influence of Internet of Things (IOT) supplement the unified communications market growth. Unified communication gains traction among the end users due to rise in demand for mobility applications, changes in work culture, and increased acceptance for cloud solutions.

However, security concerns and limited awareness about benefits associated with the deployment of unified communication among untapped regions restrains the unified communications market growth. Further, growth potential of end-use industries from developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Unified Communication Market:

Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, Cisco, Connect solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Siemens Enterprise Communications, Verizon Communications, and others.

The global unified communication market is segmented based on application, industry vertical, and region. Applications covered in the study include video, telephony, conferencing, mobility, unified messaging, IM and presence, and contact center. Varied industry verticals covered in the report are energy and utilities, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, public sector, aerospace and defense, and others.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The Global Unified Communication Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Unified Communication Market from 2017 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Unified Communication Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Unified Communication Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Unified Communication Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Unified Communication Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

