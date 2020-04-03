Unified Communications Market Future Opportunities, Analysis & Forecast to 2027 – Avaya, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM

Unified communications refers to an integrated system that combines multiple communication solutions that are used in a business environment. These communication solutions could include phone calls, instant messaging, video conferencing, email, and fax among many others depending on the unified communications solution provider. The objective of unified communications solution is to integrate the software that supports both asynchronous and synchronous communication, this makes it easy for the end user to access all the tools from any device.

– Avaya Inc.

– AT&T Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Nokia Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– Plantronics, Inc.

– Verizon Communications Inc.

The unified communications market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors such as evolving workforce dynamics and increasing cross border business communications across various time zones. The growing popularity of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) among enterprises is also expected to drive the future growth of unified communications market.

The report aims to provide an overview of unified communications market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global unified communications market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading unified communications market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global unified communications market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, organization size, and end-user. By solution, the market is segmented into text-based communication, web conferencing, voice applications, video services, and others. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

