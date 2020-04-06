Unified Communications Market Opportunity, Features, Scope, Trends, Share Report by 2027

Market Overview:

Unified communications refers to an integrated system that combines multiple communication solutions that are used in a business environment. These communication solutions could include phone calls, instant messaging, video conferencing, email, and fax among many others depending on the unified communications solution provider. The objective of unified communications solution is to integrate the software that supports both asynchronous and synchronous communication, this makes it easy for the end user to access all the tools from any device. Increasing business communications across geographies and need of real time collaborations are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global unified communications market.

Unified Communications Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Market Key players:

The report also includes the profiles of key unified communications companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Avaya Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NEC Corporation

Plantronics, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global unified communications market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The unified communications market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Segmentation:

The global unified communications market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, organization size, and end-user. By solution, the market is segmented into text-based communication, web conferencing, voice applications, video services, and others. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified into IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, government, and others.

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Unified Communications Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Unified Communications Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Unified Communications Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Unified Communications Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Unified Communications Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

