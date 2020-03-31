Unmanned Sea System Market 2016: Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022

Unmanned sea systems are remotely controlled or pre-programmed autonomous water vehicles. They are classified as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) and Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV). Unmanned sea system is crucial for naval operationsbecause it provides immense tactical and strategic advantages. As these systems are operated autonomously and with minimum human interference, it provides greater reach and operational capabilities.

These autonomous sea systems are thus major drivers for the market. Furthermore, increasing investment in this sector will raise the growth of the market as the investment will help industry incorporate new technologies into the production to enhance combat andsurveillance capabilities of the system.

The unmanned sea system has also benefitted from COTS-Commercial off the Shelf components which reduce the development time, cost and empower system usage.

Market dynamics

The growth of this market is driven due to the growing demand for these autonomous unmanned sea systems stealth platforms and escalated for marine time surveillance. However, this market face challenges like designing and operational functionality of the system, data breaching due to malicious cyber wars and increasing investment which are the roadblocks for evolution of the market.

The emergence of 3D printing and composite materials will also drive the growth prospects of the market. The 3D printing technology provides ability to produce even small micro components of any size and shape and allows cost efficient and just in time JIT production of parts used in sensors and the combat system. Also emerging advancements of electromagnetic and acoustic sensors technologies are market trends which aid the growth of the market.

Market segmentation

The market is segmented by platform type as UUVs (Unmanned Underwater Vehicles) and USVs (Unmanned Surface Vehicles). The unmanned underwater vehicles segment accounts for maximum market share and is expected to continue to dominate the market in next few years. Apart from this the market is also segmented by geography.

Geographic analysis

In terms of geography, the Americas accounts for maximum market share. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in forthcoming years. One of the major factors responsible for market’s growth in the region US is due to procurement of more unmanned system and growing efforts on modernization of naval capabilities. The growth in Asia Pacific will be primarily propelled by the need to counter growing threat and dominance of China and North Korea.

Opportunities

Upcoming trends like augmented use of advanced technology and electronics system are rapidly gaining popularity due to their extensive real time applications. Utilizing developed electronic system helps to carry out better surveillance and Reconnaissance Sea activities. Also investments in upgraded technologies, sensors and 3D printing provide potential opportunities in the market which will aid the growth of the market in upcoming future.

Key players

Major companies in the market are Atlas Electronik, Bae Systems, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Lockhead Martin, Thales, Teledyne Technologies, Bluefin Robotics, Balt Robotics, etc.

