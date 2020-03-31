Updated Research on Medical Gases Market 2018-2028 by Growth Opportunities, Size, Share and Demand Analysis

Medical gases include gases used during surgical procedures, medical procedures, sterility purposes and other uses such as coolant. The market is driven by various factors such as rise in the number of surgical procedures, number of hospitals, point of care health services and other macroeconomic factor such as health expenditure and disposable income. Ageing population and high purchasing power of the elderly population are also some of the major opportunities in the way.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233541

The market is highly competitive and fragmented. The number of medical gas suppliers and equipment manufacturers is very high. This shows that the market is open and market barriers are low for new player to enter. However, there are few challenges and restraints too. The government policies are very stringent for the quality and standards and standards of the gas. The price fluctuations and shortage of helium in the market are also major obstruction.

The market is segmented on the basis of type of gases which includes pure and mixture gases. The gases include medical air, Carbon dioxide, oxygen, helium, Nitrous oxide and their mixtures. Oxygen has the highest market share amongst all gases due to high demand in hospitals and clinics. The other segment is by equipment which includes hoses, manifolds, flow meters, regulators and others. Market is also segmented on the basis of users which includes home healthcare, hospitals and clinics, institutes, industry and others. Hospitals have the highest market share amongst end users.

North America and European markets dominate amongst geographies. These two geographies have approximately 70% market share. Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR. The market is growing at a good pace due to increasing number of hospitals. The highly fragmented market consists of some top players such as are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Linde group, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., Messer Group, Airgas Inc., Atlas Copco.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233541

Companies Profiled

1. Air Liquide

2. Airgas Inc

3. Linde group

4. Praxair, Inc

5. Sol-spa

6. Air products and Chemicals Inc

7. Taiyo Nippon Sanso

8. Messer Group GmBH

9. Matheson Tri-Gas

10. Atlas Copco AG

11. Beacon Medaes

12. HAC Technical Gases Inc

13. KH Medical

14. Medikar

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. In-depth profiling of companies

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233541

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides a significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

New Research Report by Kenneth Research on Few Topics:

Wardrobes for Healthcare Facilities Market

Wall-mounted Bed Head Unit Market

Walking Assist Devices Market

Vitro Diagnostics Devices Market

Vitamins Supplements Market

Vitamin for Pregnant Market

Vital Signs Simulators Market

Vision Care Medical Devices Market

Virus POC Analyzer Market

Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market