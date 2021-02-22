Urban Farming Market Comprehensive Analysis to 2026 | UrbanFarmers AG, Urban Crops, SproutsIO, Sky Green, Pasona O2

Sameer Joshi

According to Publisher, the Global Urban Farming market is accounted for $210.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $288.71 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Production of vegetables and fruits in a narrow space, and growing demand for high class food, without pesticides or herbicides are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high preliminary savings, limits on the range of crops grown are hampering the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

UrbanFarmers AG

Urban Crops

SproutsIO

Sky Green

Pasona O2

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Illumitex

GrowUP Urban Farms

Green Sense Farms

Gotham Greens

Garden Fresh Farms

Everlight Electronics

Edenworks Inc.

Brooklyn Grange Farm

BrightFarms

American Hydroponics

Agrilution

What is the Dynamics of Urban Farming Market?

An urban farm is a place where farming or agriculture occurs inside a city or town setting. An urban farm consists of rooftop agriculture or the farming of vacant lots. In almost all cases of urban farming some form of exhaustive or vertical gardening must be utilized due to space limits.

What is the SCOPE of Urban Farming Market?

Based on Growing medium, Aeroponics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the rising plants in undersized spaces, particularly indoors. Feeding for aeroponics is also simple, as aeroponic grown-up plants usually involve less nutrients and water. Growing with aeroponics is not complicated and the benefits faraway offset any drawbacks.

What is the Market Segmentation?

Farm Types Covered:

– Home Gardens

– Corporate

– Community

– Other Farm Types

Growing Mediums Covered:

– Aeroponics

– Aquaponics

– Hydroponics

What is the Regional Framework of Urban Farming Market?

By Geography, Asia Pacific region is constantly enhancing for the expansion of urban farming throughout the estimate period. Factors such as narrow land accessibility for feeding the swelling populace and the emerging economies in countries such as India and China are predict to guide the development of the market in this province.

