Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market 2019-2027 / Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the urinary tract infection therapeutics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the urinary tract infection therapeutics market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the urinary tract infection therapeutics market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the urinary tract infection therapeutics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the urinary tract infection therapeutics market by segmenting it based on age group, indication, distribution channel, drug type, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The major growth driver of the urinary tract infection therapeutics market is the escalating incidences of UTI infections. As women have shorter urethras, they are more at risk of being infected than men. The market for urinary tract infection therapeutics is also driven by the growing elderly population, particularly above 60 and above, across the world.

The age group segment of the market comprises adults, elderly, and children.

Based on indication, the market includes uncomplicated, complicated, catheter associated, and recurrent. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into e-commerce, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. On the basis of drug type, the market is fragmented into Nitrofurans, Azoles & Amphotericin B, Cephalosporin, Quinolones, Penicillin & Combinations, Aminoglycoside, and others.

Key players operating in the urinary tract infection therapeutics market are Zavante Therapeutics, Urigen, Shionogi, Novo Nordisk, Mylan, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bayer, Cipla, AstraZeneca, Aquinox, ALLERGAN, Achaogen, C.H. Boehringer Sohn, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

