US Healthcare Lightings Market Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027

The US Healthcare Lightings Market is expected to reach US$ 2,271.08 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,288.59 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the Healthcare Lightings Market is primarily attributed to the Increasing Number of Hospitals in the US, Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the cost of installation of healthcare lighting during the forecast period. The hospital industry is growing at a faster pace in the US. The number of hospitals are growing due to increasing patient need and demand of treatment due to various diseases. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing elderly population in the country is among the significant factors for the market growth

For instance, the developments in lighting technologies are likely to support the healthcare lightings market growth in the US in coming years. For instance, in April 2019, Acuity Brands, Inc. announced that Distech Controls launched the ECLYPSE Sky Ecosystem platform. The platform offers occupant control for offices and hospitality spaces, and healthcare & educational institutes. Thus, similar potential activities of major players that are beneficial from the commercial perspectives are expected to create an opportunistic scenario for the growth of the healthcare lightings market in the coming years.

In 2018, the troffers segment held the largest market share of the healthcare lightings market, by product. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to capacity to the commercial benefits and launch of new troffers with capacity to reduce airborne disease. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The US Healthcare Lightings Market is dominated by LED technology segment in 2018 with a considerable market share by technology. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027.Also, LED technology segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027, owing to the most energy-efficient and rapidly growing lighting technologies.

In 2018, the patient room held a largest market share of the healthcare lighting market, by the application. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the factors as patients’ rooms in a hospital often account for more than half of the useful floor space. Also, the patient room segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for healthcare lighting included in the report are Hospital Energy Alliance, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics, and others.

US Healthcare Lightings – MARKET SEGMENTATION



US Healthcare Lighting Market – By Product

Troffers

Surface-Mounted Lights

Surgical Lamps

Other Products

US Healthcare Lighting Market – By Lighting Technology

LED Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

Incandescent Lighting

US Healthcare Lighting Market – By Application

Patient Room

Surgical Suits

Nursing Stations

Outdoor

Other Applications

