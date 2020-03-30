US Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Analysis, Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

The growth of US hemodynamic monitoring system is estimated due to the factors such as increasing product developments and approvals, rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, and growing geriatric population. On the other hand, the market is projected to experience slow growth due to risks associated with invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems.

Advancements in medical technology and innovations, as well as increase in R&D spending by manufacturers, have resulted in the launch of various medical devices, including hemodynamic monitoring systems. At present, the hemodynamic monitoring systems are used to guide physicians to design the therapies or treatments at the time of circulatory instability for the patients living with cardiovascular diseases.

Company Profiles

General Electric Company

LIDCO

Pulsion Medical Systems SE (Getinge)

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ICU Medical, Inc.

Cheetah Medical (Baxter International)

Deltex Medical

Schwarzer Cardiotek

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Osypka Medical GmBH

In the US, various players are operating in the hemodynamic monitoring system market; they are involved in the product development activities. For instance, in February 2018, Getinge AB has received Section 510(k) clearance from FDA for its PulsioFlex Monitoring System and PiCCO Module. It is a modular platform integrated with intelligent visualization for advanced hemodynamic patient monitoring. The PulsioFlex Monitoring System is ideal for use in clinical settings such as operating rooms (ORs), emergency rooms (ERs), and intensive care units (ICUs). Similarly, various international players have launched more such hemodynamic monitoring systems. For instance, in March 2018, Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) acquired a Netherlands-based company named Fysicon B.V. In September 2017, Fysicon B.V. received FDA’s Section 510(k) clearance for its QMAPP Hemodynamic Monitoring systems designed for monitoring the cardiac conditions of patients in cardiac catheterization labs. Further, in April 2016, Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG) launched its revamped version of Sensis Vibe. The system was launched at the American College of Cardiology’s 65th Annual Scientific Session (ACC.16), held during April 2–4, 2016, in Chicago, Illinois, US. The system enables catheterization lab professionals to manage data proficiently, and it also assists in streaming down the documentation and reporting in the interventional treatments.

In 2019, the invasive hemodynamic monitoring system segment accounted for the largest market share in US hemodynamic monitoring system market by type. However, it is estimated that noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring system is likely to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. By product segment disposable segment held largest share of the market and monitors segment is expected to grow at a faster pace. Whereas, by end user, hospitals segment held largest share in the market and is also estimated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

