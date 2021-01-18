US Theatre Tickets (Primary and Secondary) Market Report 2025 Focuses On Top Companies, Research Methodology, Size, Consumption and Opportunities

A research study on the US Theatre Tickets (Primary and Secondary) Market has been designed through complete primary research as well as secondary research methodologies. In addition, this research study also features an inclusive qualitative and quantitative evaluation by studying data gathered from several market players and market predictors across various key factors in this market. By doing so, this market report assesses the attractiveness of every major segment of theatre tickets industry over the estimate period.

In 2018, the US theatre tickets market including both primary and secondary tickets stood at USD 13.07 billion owing to the growing consumer disposable income and increasing number of movie releases year-on-year. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 due to the growing amount of mobile bookings and easy availability of tickets on the go.

The US market research report on theatre tickets analyzes market demand and the scenario between 2009 and 2025. The study demonstrates historical developments between 2009 and 2017 and the business forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report analyzes the current state and future market prospects at the global and national level. The market for US theatre tickets is segmented by the type, theatre type and by the platform.

The study includes several qualitative aspects of US theater tickets in market drivers, market limitations, and major industry trends. The report also provides a detailed evaluation of competition with global as well as local vendor company profiles.

The US theatre ticketing market includes both the primary and secondary sale of Cinema, Broadway and theatre tickets. Cinema tickets sales are the measure of box office collections all across the US excluding the cinema advertising earnings. Both online and offline sales were considered while calculating the value of the market.

The word “ticket” was used as part of a small note from the 16th century, a piece of paper or carton that grants a specific privilege to its owner in particular scenarios. Now in the 21st century, tickets are a regular practice for any case, whether it’s a trade show, sports game or a music festival. The quickly evolving structure of the events sector is the reason behind this development. ‘Events’ were initially regarded to be minor social gatherings of some kind like a party, a circus or a drama at a local theater. With the evolution of event technology, online tickets are now a major trend.

In the era of internet of things, online ticket bookings have been a major driver to the overall there tickets market in the US. Various ticketing platform is withholding a strong position in the market, branching into different channels such as event website, social media and other ticketing platforms. A significant trend in the ticketing industry is definitely the adoption of mobile technology. The US Theatre tickets market stood at USD 13.07 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow to USD 22.07 billion until 2025.

Currently, the primary ticketing segment dominates the market with almost 97.1% market share in 2018 and would continue to dominate during the forecast period. However, the secondary market is on a rise with the fastest growth rate of 20.7% owing to the emergence of ticket resale marketplaces which has benefited customers by enhancing choice, competition, and trust.

The key market players in the US ticketing industry are Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, TickPick LLC, Viagogo, and others. Only less than a dozen companies have control over the primary ticketing market while the secondary ticketing market is dominated by StubHub. These leading players have always hoped to implement excellence through partnerships, contracts, alliance, and company expansions. In October 2018, Ticketmaster acquired UPGRADED, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry to create a safer and more personalized experience for the consumers.

