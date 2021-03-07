User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Outlook 2020-2027with Top Key Players Rapid7, Sqrrl Data, Bay Dynamics, Bottomline Technologies, Gurucul. Exabeam, Splunk, Varonis Systems, E8 Security

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

A product that uses advanced algorithms and incorporates machine learning capabilities to track, collect, and analyze behavior of users as well as entities that include employees of an organization, third party contractors or outsiders connected to the network or any other server, device & application that is connected to the network. The core capabilities of machine learning systems are now being used to great effect for enterprise security applications. It is expected that User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) tools that act as perfect supplements to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) programs will become the major trends in the coming years ahead.

Key Benefits-

*To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Server Software Market.

*To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The “Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the User and Entity Behavior Analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global User and Entity Behavior Analytics market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of type, application, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Key Players

1. Rapid7

2. Exabeam, Inc.

3. Sqrrl Data, Inc.

4. Splunk, Inc.

5. Securonix

6. Varonis Systems, Inc.

7. Bay Dynamics

8. Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

9. E8 Security Inc.

10. Gurucul

Growing vulnerability of the IT perimeter defenses of large organizations and their porous nature drive the use of UEBA tools by large organizations for security purposes, whereas reasons such as randomness in the results obtained and no defined solution for a particular attack act as deterrents to growth of this market. The continuous rise in the machine learning technology will bring new opportunities in the for UEBA players in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global User and Entity Behavior Analytics market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions