Utility Community Milli Grids Market 2016: Segments and Supply Demand Forecast 2022

Utility community milli grid incorporates traditional utility infrastructure.It involves a segment of the regulated grid. The milligrid usually functions in association with the macrogrid. It provides a heterogeneous level of power quality and reliability.

It is designed around total energy system requirements. Hence it is more efficient which reduces the operating cost. The pollutants emission is also reduced.It is economically and environmentally inclined. It supports operational flexibility and management of energy resources.

Market Dynamics

The prime driver for the market is the reduction of operational costs.The energy provided is reliable.It is strong enough to withstand the fluctuations in the power supply. Government policies and regulations aid the market.

The major restraint on the market is the time constraint in the purchase or sale of power to the macrogrid. The reserve for the variation in demandcould be an issue in the growth of the market.Price sensitivity is a problem from the customer’s side.

The opportunity for the market lies in the research and development and technological innovation.The growing demand for better grid stabilityholds a major scope for the future of the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the end user intomunicipalities, commercial, industrial, and institutions. The market is divided into generation resource types, storage, and advanced controlson the basis of theinstallation type. On the basis of technology, it is divided into thepoint of common coupling, advanced energy storage, multiple loads, fossil distribution generation, and inverter based distribution generation.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North Americadominates the market. Europe comes next in the list. Asia Pacificshows high potential with strong demand.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market includeAlstom Grid, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Chevron Energy Solutions, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Encorp, GE Digital Energy, and Lockheed Martin.

