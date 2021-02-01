UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global UV-Curable Adhesives market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

UV adhesives are produced using a variety of resins such as acrylic, polyurethane, silicone, epoxy and others. Among these the high bond strength provided by acrylic makes it the most widely accepted and used product type. Acrylic not only offers optical clarity, but is low in price. Adhesives based on acrylic resins are known for durability, strength, low maintenance, resistance to chemicals, etc. With the growing demand from the automotive and industrial end-users, the market for UV-cured adhesives is to grow through the forecast period.

Leading players of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global UV-Curable Adhesives market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Research Report: 3M, BASF, DowDupont, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Sika, Permabond, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Cartell, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dymax Corporation, Epoxy Technology, etc.

Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Segmentation by Product: Silicone, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Others

Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Segmentation by Application: Medical, Automotive, Furniture, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Others

Each segment of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global UV-Curable Adhesives market through leading segments. The regional study of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market?

• What will be the size of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global UV-Curable Adhesives market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global UV-Curable Adhesives market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global UV-Curable Adhesives market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global UV-Curable Adhesives market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global UV-Curable Adhesives market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

1 UV-Curable Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UV-Curable Adhesives

1.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Silicone

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Epoxy

1.2.6 Others

1.3 UV-Curable Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Furniture

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 UV-Curable Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of UV-Curable Adhesives Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China UV-Curable Adhesives Production

3.6.1 China UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Production

3.7.1 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV-Curable Adhesives Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 3M UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 BASF UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DowDupont

7.3.1 DowDupont UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 DowDupont UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DowDupont UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 DowDupont Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Arkema UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Arkema UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 H.B. Fuller

7.5.1 H.B. Fuller UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 H.B. Fuller UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 H.B. Fuller UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 H.B. Fuller Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Henkel

7.6.1 Henkel UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Henkel UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Henkel UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sika

7.7.1 Sika UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Sika UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sika UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Permabond

7.8.1 Permabond UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Permabond UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Permabond UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Permabond Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

7.9.1 Panacol-Elosol GmbH UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Panacol-Elosol GmbH UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Panacol-Elosol GmbH UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Cartell

7.10.1 Cartell UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Cartell UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Cartell UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Cartell Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 DELO Industrial Adhesives

7.11.1 DELO Industrial Adhesives UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 DELO Industrial Adhesives UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 DELO Industrial Adhesives UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 DELO Industrial Adhesives Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Dymax Corporation

7.12.1 Dymax Corporation UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Dymax Corporation UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Dymax Corporation UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Dymax Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Epoxy Technology

7.13.1 Epoxy Technology UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Epoxy Technology UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Epoxy Technology UV-Curable Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Epoxy Technology Main Business and Markets Served

8 UV-Curable Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UV-Curable Adhesives

8.4 UV-Curable Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 UV-Curable Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of UV-Curable Adhesives (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of UV-Curable Adhesives (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of UV-Curable Adhesives (2021-2026)

11.4 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of UV-Curable Adhesives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Adhesives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Adhesives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Adhesives by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Adhesives

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of UV-Curable Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of UV-Curable Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of UV-Curable Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Adhesives by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

