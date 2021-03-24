UV LED Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast Upto 2025
According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “UV LED Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global UV LED market is expected to reach US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.
The global market for UV LED exhibit significant growth owing to rising demand for curing process along with increasing concern regarding environment friendly and cost effective business processes.
However, lack of standardization in measurement of UV light outputs might have an adverse impact on the market’s growth during the forecast period.
For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000649/
UV LED Market : Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Crystal IS Inc.
- Nichia Corporation
- Phoseon Technology
- SemiLEDs Corporation
- Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.
- Sensor Electronic Technolgy Inc.
- Halma PLC
- Heraeus Holding GmBH
Electronic devices comprise of instrumentation & sensing equipment which includes analytical instruments. These instruments primarily application in measurement of chemical content by using a coherent light source such as LEDs. Traditionally UV lamps are utilized, however with rising hazards of mercury and demand for UV as a light source will eventually pave the adoption of UV LED package for analytical applications.
Features such as uniform optical light pattern, long operating life, and ecological support are identified some of the major factors increasing the adoption of UV-LEDs in sensing equipment.
Majority of growth is concentrated in first half of the forecast period due to increased R&D and rising technical awareness of the product. More than 85% of the segment market value is estimated to arrive from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000649/
Reasons To Buy :
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global UV LED market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global UV LED market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Key findings of the study:
- From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 24.4% during the forecast period
- Based on technology, the UV-A LED segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 24.2%
- The existing significant market share coupled with robust technology solutions to continue to drive the growth of curing segment and subsequently boost the segment market growth globally thereby registering a CAGR of 23.7%
Furthermore, the UV LED market has been segmented on the basis of different technologies of UV LED, which includes UV-A LEDs, UV-B LEDs and UV-C LEDs. Each UV LED has a different application and is designed to fulfil varied end – users demand.
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]
About The Insight Partners:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.