Vaginal Specula Market Industry Expected to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2020-2027

According to a new market research study of ‘Vaginal Specula Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Usage, Material, Application, and End User.’ The global vaginal specula market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,094.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 801.78 Mn in 2018. The vaginal specula market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends predominating in the global vaginal specula market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

Cervical cancer is one of those diseases having a higher possibility of prevention and treatment. Cervical cancer can be restricted using HPV vaccination and managed effectively. However, cervical cancer remains one of the severe threats to women’s health globally. According to the data published by the WHO in 2018, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in the female population. Annually, over 500,000 women are diagnosed with this cancer type, causing over 270,000 deaths, and more than 75% of cases occur in Africa and India. Therefore, increasing awareness about this cancer among women, and easy prevention and treatment are encouraging more women to undergo diagnosis as well as take treatment if the results of diagnosis are positive.

In 2018, the disposable segment accounted for the largest market share in the global vaginal specula market by usage. Factors such as the reduced risk of contamination due to the use of disposable vaginal specula are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. Also, the transparent body of the devices allows better visualization of the examination area, is among the significant factors driving the segment growth.

The vaginal specula market majorly consists of players such as Cooper Companies, Inc., Welch Allyn (Hill Rom), BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Integra Lifesciences, Steris, Robinson healthcare, Dynarex Corporation, and OBP Medical Corporation among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in May 2017, OBP Medical, a leading global developer of self-contained, single-use, illuminating medical devices, launched a product, namely Office SPEC and ER-SPEC vaginal specula.

The report segments the global vaginal specula market as follows:

• Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Product Type

• One Blade

• Two Blade

• Three Blade

• Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Usage

• Disposable

• Reusable

• Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Material

• Stainless Steel

• Plastic

• Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Application

• Surgery

• Diagnosis

• Global Vaginal Specula Market – By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

FAQ

What are vaginal specula?



A vaginal specula are a medical device used to dilate the vagina to examine the vagina and cervix. The instrument is available in various sizes that enable a physician or a doctor for a feasible examination. The variations in the size of specula allow examining cases where a women’s hymen is intact. The instruments are made up of metal or plastics and will enable them to collect Pap smear to diagnose cervical cancer.

2. What are the driving factors for the vaginal specula market across the globe?

rise in several cervical cancer incidences and increasing numbers of diagnostics services for women’s health. Moreover, the development of comfortable vaginal specula is likely to offer growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

3. What are the complications involved in gynecological procedures?

Various complications occur during gynecological procedures, and they are also associated with some side-effects, which results in more severe health problems. The complications include abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroid tumors, endometriosis, etc. The risk of complications during the gynecological procedure affects women’s decision to undergo gynecological surgeries, and this factor may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

