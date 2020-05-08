Valve Remote Control System Market Expected to Reach $10.20 billion by 2026 – Emerson, Honeywell, SELMA Control, Daikin, KSB, Hoppe Marine, Danuni Marine, Jumho Electric, Hansun-Marine, Pleiger

The “Valve Remote Control System Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Valve Remote Control System Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Valve Remote Control System market is accounted for $6.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.20 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are expansion in power generation, the upsurge in demand for automation from the manufacturing industries and growing funds in the petrochemical and chemical infrastructure. However, lack of government rulesand huge installation price are restraining the market. Growing number of petrochemical plants and refineries creates ample of opportunities for the market growth.

Valve Remote Control Systems are adaptable solutions for hydraulic, electro-hydraulic, electric & pneumatic actuation. This innovation is reasonable for controllingelectro-hydraulic actuated valves systems. It is intended forships with the utilization of electric or hydraulic actuators. Hydraulic Valve Remote Control covers an expansive scope of actuators and linear with compact and robust design covering most of marine valves.

Some of the key players in the Valve Remote Control System market are Emerson, Honeywell, SELMA Control, Daikin, KSB, Hoppe Marine, Danuni Marine, Jumho Electric, Hansun-Marine (Shanghai), Pleiger, Dennis Nakakita, GREATEC Marine, BFG Marine, BloomFoss, Nordic Flow Control, S-two, Shanghai Rongde Engineering Equipment and Shanghai Dongjun.

By application, the offshore segment is driven by due to the rise in manufacture of oil & gas reserves around the globe. Oil & gas play a crucial role in the offshore business. The increasing manufacture of oil sands and shale gas increase the demand for valve remote control system in various regions and the growing investments in natural gas investigation are expected to increase the demand for these valve remote control systems.

