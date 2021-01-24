Vapor Recovery Units Market Overall Study Report Analysis by Top Key Players 2020 -2027

Report on Vapor Recovery Units Market Industry

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Vapor Recovery Units Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The study on the Vapor Recovery Units market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The Topmost Companies are as follows John Zink Company, LLC, Hy-Bon/EDI, Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems LLC, Petrogas Systems, Accel Compression Inc., PSG Dover, Wintek Corporation, AEREON Inc., and Cimarron Energy Inc.

Market Opportunities

Development of unconventional energy sources is expected to pose lucrative business opportunity

Development of unconventional energy sources namely shale oil, coal bed methane, and oil sands are presenting new growth opportunities for vapor recovery unit manufacturers. Oil and gas producers are increasingly adopting high-end technologies such as membrane-separated vapor recover units, in order to optimize the production process. Following are some of the major investments made by oil and gas companies. In June 2016, Iran’s Machine Making Company signed a US$ 550 Mn contract with China’s largest heavy industry enterprise to build oil terminal with a capacity of 30 million barrels on Qeshm Island, in the southern Persian Gulf. Furthermore, in June 2016, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation announced installation of two import LNG terminals, as the country has planned to start importing LNG in early 2017.

Rapid installation of VRUs on gas stations in Asia Pacific region is expected to present growth market opportunity for marketers

New stringent regulations regarding reduction of VOC emission have compelled petrol pump owners to install vapor recovery units. For instance in 2004, in China, the Air Pollution Control (Petrol Filling Stations) (Vapor Recovery) Regulation was amended to require petrol filling stations to install a system to recover petrol vapor emitted during vehicle refueling (Phase II vapor recovery system). Furthermore, the amended regulation came into effect on March 31, 2005.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics.

Market segmentation up to the second or third level.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume.

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments.

Market shares and strategies of key players.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets.

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

