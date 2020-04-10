Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Analysis by Top Trends, Regions, Major Players, Demand, Industry Dynamics and Outlook till 2027

The report covers various critical Varicose Veins Treatment Devices market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

The global varicose veins treatment devices market accounted to US$ 512.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1032.4 Mn by 2025.

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market, based on the product was segmented into ablation devices and surgical instruments. In 2017, The ablation devices is the largest segment among the product segment in the varicose veins treatment devices market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The ablation devices segment is also fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast years owing to the ability of the ablation technique to remove stubborn veins and being one of the safest and easy to perform option for the treatment of varicose veins. Moreover, the technique also helps to reduce the surgical time, results in lesser pain, reduced hospital stay and lesser chances of post-surgical complications.

Key Companies Profile:

Alma Lasers AngioDynamics VVT Med F care systems Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH Syneron Medical Ltd. Energist Ltd. Medtronic biolitec AG Miravas

Driving factors such as increasing incidence of chronic venous diseases (CVDs), increase in the adoption of endovenous laser ablation and technological developments in varicose veins treatments are expected to promote the growth of the global market. In addition, spreading appropriate awareness regarding the importance and treatment available for varicose veins is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the varicose veins treatment devices market in the coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals and disadvantages of the ablation techniques are likely to negatively affect the market growth creating challenges for market players in the future years to some extent.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global varicose veins treatment devices industry. Few of the launches and approvals made by the players in the market are listed below:

2017: In November, 2017, The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved insurance coverage for VenaSeal procedures.

2015: In November, 2015, The company launched its VenaSeal closure system for treating varicose veins in the lower extremities. The company uses a proprietary medical adhesive to close superficial veins in lower extremities in patients with symptomatic venous reflux, or varicose veins.

