Vascular Patches Market Growing At Huge CAGR Of With Top Key Vendors like Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Admedus (Australia), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Labcor Laboratórios Ltda (Brazil), Baxter International Inc. (US)

Vascular patches market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.81 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of vascular patches market is owing to multiple factors such as rise in adoption of vascular patches in surgeries, easy to use and less infection rate.

Some of the major players operating in global vascular patches market are Terumo Corporation (Japan), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Admedus (Australia), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Labcor Laboratórios Ltda (Brazil), Baxter International Inc. (US), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) among others.

In November 2017, Edwards Lifesciences, LLC (California) received U.S. FDA aaproval to its product Duravess Bovine Pericardial Vascular Patch which is designed for dependable vessel repair.

In February 2012, Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (U.S.) had an agreement in which LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Purchase certain specific rights to Neovasc’s biological vascular surgical patch product technology on an accelerated basis price of USD 4.6 million.

Vascular patches market is growing due to rapidly growing geriatric population, growing occurrence of vascular diseases; the effects of these factors are mentioned below:

Rapidly growing geriatric population: The significant rise of geriatric population is one of the major factors behind the substantial growth potential of the market, as with this group of population occurrence of chronic disorders is always high. This group is often characterized as high-risk candidates during any surgical procedure, which requires highly advanced and effective medical systems, devices, consumables which all can reduce any chances of different kinds of complications arising during any surgical procedure

Growing occurrences of vascular diseases: Although, usage of vascular patches is limited to certain vascular disorders and diseases; many of the manufacturers are focusing on development of highly innovative and technologically advanced products so as to increase the indication wherein their products can be utilized. This focus of manufacturers to expand the capabilities of their product is backed by the high volume of vascular disorders. These circulatory complications arise due to the adoption of unhealthy habits and lifestyles, ranging from smoking, lack of exercise, unhealthy food habits and others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapidly growing geriatric population

The growing occurrences of the vascular diseases among the population

Increasing adoption of the vascular patches in the surgeries

Growth rate of the vascular surgeries

Lack of skilled professionals

Cases of product failures

Market Segmentation:

By Material

(Biologic, Synthetic),

Application

(Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Vascular Bypass Surgery),

End Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of-Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

