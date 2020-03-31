Vegetable Juice Concentrates Market Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Vegetable juice concentrates are produced by reducing their water content which apparently reduces the volume of the juices and increases their shelf life. Vegetable juice concentrates have low price as compare to normal juices. Vegetable juice concentrates have a variety of applications in the food industry such as confectionery, soups, sauces, etc. vegetable juice concentrates give natural taste and color to food products. Vegetable juice concentrates are considered as a healthy option over aerated drinks.

Consumers become more conscious about their health and physical appearance. Vegetable juice concentrates have many health benefits. They used as an additive to the food products to improve their nutritional value. Vegetable juice concentrates are used in healthy food and beverage industry. Due to hectic schedules, busy and fast life and increasing awareness about the health benefits of vegetables, demand for vegetable juice concentrates are increasing. There are many technological advancements are going on in the food processing industry which helps to drive the growth of vegetable juice concentrates market.

Increasing Consumer Awareness towards Preventive Healthcare Is Helping Boost Growth Of The Vegetable Juice Concentrates Market:

Health benefits of vegetables are well known to everyone. But now a day’s consumption of a healthy diet is increasing worldwide. People are more likely to have healthy and convenient products. Vegetable juice concentrates have same nutritious value as fresh vegetables. People from Europe countries are more health conscious and prefer a healthy diet. Changing and innovative food products with high nutritious value have more demand in Europe and North American market. Various innovative blends are popular nowadays. Vegetable juice concentrates are healthy and tasty which preferred by consumers.

Most of the companies in the food industries are introducing new flavors to attract more consumers. Europe, Asia, and America are the more popular region where healthy food industries have competition. To cater to more consumers needs healthy food and beverage industries are innovating new products. Vegetable juices have many health benefits. They have a high amount of vitamins and minerals which helps to cure diseases, improve hair and skin textures etc. the number of antioxidants is high in vegetable juice concentrates. There are many vegetable juice concentrates available in the market. Some of them are carrot, tomato, beetroot etc.

Global Functional vegetable juice concentrates market: segmentation

On the basis of product form, global vegetable juice concentrates market has been segmented as –

Liquid concentrate

Powder concentrate

Puree concentrate

Clear concentrate

Frozen concentrate

On the basis of application, global vegetable juice concentrates market has been segmented as

Sauces and Soups

Confectionary

Beverages

On the basis of the distribution channel, global vegetable juice concentrates market has been segmented as

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Food & Drinks Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Global vegetable juice concentrates Market: Key Players

Pioma Industries

Northwest Naturals LLC

Agrana Beteiligungs Ag

SunOpta Inc.

KERR CONCENTRATES Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Welch Foods Inc.

DOHLER GmbH

Sudzucker AG

FruitSmart

AGRANA Investment Corp

China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd.

Opportunities for Participants in the vegetable juice concentrate Market-

Fruit juices have many health benefits but they also have a high amount of fructose in fruit juices which increase the amount of natural sugar in the juice concentrates. People with diabetes and those who strictly avoid sugar in their diet are not preferred fruit juices, they are more likely to have vegetable juice concentrates. Europe is a large and increasing market for vegetable juice concentrates. Mostly tomato juice concentrates are popular in consumers. Vegetable juice concentrates are more popular in blends as compared to separate vegetable juice concentrates. For transportation, vegetable juices are packed in aseptic or sterile-filled containers. So vegetable juice concentrates market have high growth in the European market.

