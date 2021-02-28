Vehicle Electrification market Industry | Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global vehicle electrification market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 133.85 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of advanced technologies for electric vehicles, as well as increased demand for 48 V infrastructure and architecture in vehicles.

Global Vehicle Electrification Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Vehicle Electrification Market. This Vehicle Electrification market research report is a proven and consistent source of information which gives telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives your business towards the success. The Vehicle Electrification report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. Vehicle Electrification market report also provides company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the key manufacturer’s section. This global Vehicle Electrification market research report is organized by collecting market research data from different corners of the globe with an experienced team of language resources.

The key players examine the Vehicle Electrification market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Vehicle Electrification expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Vehicle Electrification strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Vehicle Electrification market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Delphi Technologies; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; BorgWarner Inc.; Magna International Inc.; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; JTEKT Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Allison Transmission Inc.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Valeo; WABCO; GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH; Schaeffler AG; MAHLE GmbH; Dana Limited; Nexteer Automotive; Mando Corp.; Volkswagen AG; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Vehicle Electrification Market

Vehicle electrification is the broad category of automotive transformation which is focused on integrating electric components, and technology in the operations of the vehicle. This integration of electric technology and components in vehicles results in a variety of services being controlled by electricity. The power output is varied depending on the application and requirement. This technology is focused on converting the traditional/conventional vehicle systems into electrified processes.

Segmentation: Global Vehicle Electrification Market

By Product Type

Start-Stop

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Thermoelectric Generator

Electric Turbocharger

Starter Motor

Alternator

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Actuator

By Voltage

12V

14V

24V

48V

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Two-Wheeler

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Degree of Hybridization

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle & Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (BEV & FCEV)

48 V Vehicle

By Channel Type

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Vehicle Electrification Market:

In December 2018, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. and DENSO CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to a merger and formulation agreement for establishing a new company for developing and selling automotive modules for electric vehicles. The company will be known as “BluE Nexus”. The combined capabilities of both the companies to supply vehicle electrification services will be able to establish a company which will fulfil the vast needs of various automotive manufacturers.

In September 2018, WABCO announced that they had agreed to a “MOU” Memorandum of Understanding with Nidec Motor Corporation for the development, designing, manufacturing and sale of electric drivetrain and brake control systems for commercial vehicles in longitudinal control. Lack of electric powertrain systems in the market is one of the major factors behind this strategy. Combining the technologies of both the unique strengths of organizations will help in accelerating the development of electrified powertrain solution.

Vehicle Electrification Market: Drivers

Rapid rise in the demand for environmental friendly automotive; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding the environment and drastic effects that the usage of ICE automotive has on the environment; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Presence of regulations regarding the reduction of vehicle emissions is also expected to augment the growth of this market

Greater adoption rate of electric vehicles is also expected to foster the growth of the market

Vehicle Electrification Market : Restraints

Reduction in vehicle average and driving range capability of the vehicle with the integration of this system; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of awareness in various regions is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

High costs associated with the electrification process and overall system is expected to restrict its adoption rate

Complications in attaining the optimal levels of performance and weight ratio can also hamper the market growth

Strategic Key Insights Of The Vehicle Electrification Report:

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Vehicle Electrification Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Vehicle Electrification Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Vehicle Electrification Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Vehicle Electrification industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Vehicle Electrification Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Vehicle Electrification overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

Other important Vehicle Electrification Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Vehicle Electrification Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Vehicle Electrification Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

