Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market: Growth Factors, Applications and Regional Analysis and Key Players by 2027

An exclusive Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of the global vehicle routing and scheduling market with detailed market segmentation by the type, application, and geography. The global vehicle routing and scheduling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the vehicle routing and scheduling market.

Also, key vehicle routing and scheduling market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the vehicle routing and scheduling market are BluJay, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Mercury Gate International, Omnitracs, LLC, Oracle Corporation, ORTEC, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Connect among others.

Vehicle routing and scheduling systems or solutions are very sophisticated software packages which are utilized for generating and optimizing schedules and routes for transport operations. In addition to holding a digital map of the road network, these systems also hold information concerning quantities and types of goods to be delivered or collected, customer locations and delivery and collection windows, vehicle availability and capacities and driver shift patterns. Vehicle routing and scheduling is a mature market. The rising need for minimizing transportation costs while satisfying feasibility constraints is the key factor that is driving the growth of the vehicle routing and scheduling market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vehicle routing and scheduling market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall vehicle routing and scheduling market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

