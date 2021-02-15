Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Trends-Industry Share, Size, Top Manufactures and Forecast Report 2020 to 2026ecton, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., NIPRO Medi

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The angles and data of the report utilizing figures, structured presentations, pie graphs, and other visual portrayals. This escalates Venous Blood Collection Devices Market pictorial portrayal and furthermore helps in getting the Venous Blood Collection Devices Market business actualities much better. The Venous Blood Collection Devices Market advertise is probably going to develop at a noteworthy CAGR. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Becton, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., NIPRO Medical Corporation, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Greiner Bio One International GmbH (Greiner Group), Terumo Medical Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Sarstedt AG & Co, F.L. Medical, Narang Medical, Soya Green Tec Co., Ltd., Biosigma, Vital Diagnostice (ELITech Group), Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd., CDRICH, Radiometer Medical ApS (Danaher Corporation/ Danrad ApS), Medtronic Plc, Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Allegro Medical Supplies Inc. and Scrip Products Corporation among others.

Venous blood collection devices are vessels for the collection, sampling, and testing blood samples. These devices are easy to handle, provide mechanical protection as well as protection from contamination and radiation. The benefits of these venous blood collection devices are that they offer the exact filling volume. Nowadays sterile evacuated tube is the standard container for venous blood whether collected from a syringe or directly into the evacuated tube. More customers and manufacturers of blood collection devices are focusing on prevention of injury and exposure. Blood collection involves the use of many types of equipment and devices supplied by several manufacturers.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing diagnostics and screening for numerous diseases.

Increasing health awareness leading to growing demand for blood collection devices for sampling.

Rising number of surgical procedures.

Increasing risk of haemolysis due to drawing blood specimens from an intravenous or central line.

Emergence of liquid biopsy tests.

Market Segmentation: Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market

The venous blood collection devices market is segmented based on type, material, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on type the market is segmented into blood collection tubes, needles, vacuum blood collection system, microfluidic system, micro-container tubes, micro-hematocrit tubes, warming devices, and others. Other devices include venous cannula and blood bags. Blood collection tube is further sub-segmented into plasma separation tube, heparin tube, serum separating tube, EDTA tube, and others.

On the basis of material the market is segmented into plastic, glass, stainless steel, ceramic, and others.

Based on application the market is segmented into vein blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage. Vein blood gas sampling is further sub-segmented into the diagnosis of disease and acid-base status monitoring.

Based on end-users the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, the point of care, blood donation centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Based on geography the global venous blood collection devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

