Version Control Systems Market Research Report Analysis 2019-2027

Overview of the global version control systems market during 2017-2027

With a robust CAGR of 11.5%, the global version control systems market is likely to witness high revenue growth during the assessed period of 10 years. The market is expected to be valued at close to US$ 550 Mn in the year 2021. Revenue growth of the global market can be attributed to increasing number of installations across small and medium sized enterprises and enhanced features of version control systems. The increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets and rapid proliferation of advanced technologies has resulted in an increased spending on application development and deployment globally. Version control systems, being an integral component of the above, have experienced significant growth in revenue. In 2026, the market is likely to reach a significant valuation of US$ 900 Mn.

Automation and digitalisation and elimination of complexity are factors creating a positive impact on the global version control systems market

Technological advancements have led to a transition towards automation and digitalisation to reduce associated human tasks and errors. Apart from this, the ease of operation and user friendliness has also created high demand in the global market for automated software management and tracking tools, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the version control systems market across the globe. For instance, systems such as Bazaar offered by a U.K based company automatically tracks every variation made in the source code and maintains a backup of every model.

Due to increasing popularity and adoption of smartphones and tablets across the globe, various types of mobile applications have been introduced. Backend activities are also in high demand to track the changes and facilitate ease of management. These backend activities include programming of the software (of the application), development of the application, and updates related to the application. The increasing implementation of version control systems across enterprises are fuelling revenue growth of the global market.

“Implementation of a version control system eliminates the need to manually manage and track the changed files, data, and other complexities associated with software development, especially when a team works on a file simultaneously. It enables a developer to keep track of every modification, compare the earlier version with the updated version, maintain a backup from the first file to the last file, support a developer’s preferred workflow, and manage branching and merging. Due to the enhanced features and the elimination of complexities associated with software development, there is an increased demand and adoption of version control systems, especially by small and medium sized enterprises.

In terms of value, the market for Windows based version control systems is expected to increase 2.9X during the forecast period

In terms of value, the Windows operating environment segment is projected to be the most attractive market in the global version control systems market during the forecast period. The Windows segment is anticipated to hold about 3/4th of the value share of the global version control systems market by the end of 2027. However, the market in Others segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the Others segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate of 13.8% during the forecast period.

