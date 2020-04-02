Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Size Worth US$ US$ 1667.6 Mn by 20275 – Hanel Storage Systems,Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group,Lauyans and Co.,Sapient Automation,,SencorpWhite, System Logistics,,Schaefer Systems International

The Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market reached US$ 808.5 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that ahre progressing faster than the overall market.

The Global Vertical Lift Module Market accounted for US$ 808.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ US$ 1667.6 Mn in 2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Hanel Storage Systems

Interlake Mecalux

Kardex Group

AutoCrib, Inc. (Lauyans & Co.)

MDCI Automation (Sapient Automation)

SencorpWhite

System Logistics Spa

SSI Schaefer Systems International

EffiMat Storage Technology A/S

Constructor Group AS (Kasten and Dexion)

Weland Lagersystem AB

Modula S.p.A

Ferretto Group Spa

ICAM srl

Zecchetti s.r.l.

The vertical lift module market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. APAC being the fastest growing region in the e-commerce landscape, is driving the need and providing opportunities to logistics companies for serving the fast moving sector. The growth in increased internet and mobile penetration, increasing number of e-commerce players along with increasing logistics options in the value chain has resulted in fueling the e-commerce sector in the region.

Growing population across the globe, is tremendously impacting the demand for multiple product categories in automotive, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, food & beverage, and many other industries. In order to cater to this enormously increasing demand, manufacturers have increased their productions significantly. VLM is such a storage solution, which salvages more than 80% of floor space by stacking the material in vertical shelves.

