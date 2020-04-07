Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

The global veterinary dental equipment market size was estimated at USD 324.1 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, driven primarily by increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases. According to the Animal Medical Center of Wyoming, periodontal disease affects nearly 70% of cats and 87% of dogs over 3 years of age.

Periodontal diseases includes periodontitis and gingivitis. Increasing awareness among pet owners about maintenance of pet oral hygiene is anticipated to help improve adoption of dental equipment over the coming years. Increased pet ownership is another factor propelling growth.

According to an American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey in 2017, the estimated U.S. canine population increased from 69.9 million in 2012 to 89.7 million in 2016. The estimated feline population also increased from 74.05 million in 2012 to 8.66 million in 2016. According to the survey, 85 million households in the U.S. owned a pet in 2017. In 2017, the U.S. pet industry expenditure was estimated at USD 69.5 million.

Increase in favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies are other key factors aiding growth. The average claim for pet teeth cleaning in 2014 was USD 170 and that for other dental diseases was USD 221. According to an APPA report, average spend on dental health of dogs in the U.S. was around USD 49.70, as of 2018.

Increasing number of veterinary surgeries is driving the market further. For instance, according to a report by AVMA, USD 15.42 billion was spent on veterinary surgeries in 2017 by pet owners in the U.S. More than 80% of mature and geriatric pet population have been found to have periodontal disease, which eventually results in surgery. Moreover, growing disposable income in developing countries such as China & India is further aiding growth, due to untapped opportunities.

Product Insights of Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

The veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into hand instruments, equipment, consumables, and adjuvants. Equipment held the largest revenue share in 2018. The segment is further divided into dental x-ray systems, electrosurgical units, stations, lasers, and powered units. X-ray systems expected to show significant growth over the forecast period, owing to associated advantages in oral examination and increasing adoption by veterinary practitioners. It helps visualize 50% of the tooth below the gum, which enables provision of better treatment options.

Hand instruments can further be subsegmented into dental elevators, probes, extraction forceps, curettes & scalers, retractors, luxators, and others. Skilled professionals are required to operate hand instruments for periodontal problems. Frequently used hand instruments for diagnoses include scalers, curettes, explorers, and probes. Companies are also developing innovative instruments for better treatment options.

Animal

Type Insights of Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

On the basis of animal type, the market is segmented into large and small animals. Small animals include canines & felines and this segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing pet ownership & growing expenditure on companion care. According to the Humane Society of the United States reports, around 61.3 million U.S. households had at least one pet dog in 2017. Increasing prevalence of periodontal disease in pets is driving the market. Early detection and treatment are important as they help prevent the conditions from progressing, which may cause pain or chronic health issues.

Large animals held the leading revenue share in 2018. Dental problems are a very common underlying cause of poor breeding, loss of condition, and low nursing performance. Routine dental prophylaxis is required to maintain good health. Early recognition is ideal for optimal treatment, even though it can be very difficult to identify from only outward signs. According to data from the Academy of Veterinary Dentistry/Equine, around 34% of horses of all ages have some level of periodontal problems and around 13% suffer from severe periodontal disease.

End-use Insights

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and others. Hospitals & clinics held the highest revenue share during forecast period and is likely to garner half of the overall revenue share by end of 2026. This can be attributed to presence of a wide range of services and skilled professionals. Increase in number of veterinary dental clinics is expected to propel the market over forecast period.

The others segment includes research institutes and various animal care centers. This segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing research initiatives to develop better treatment options. Some investments are also made to enhance diagnostic procedures through development of next-generation technologies, especially for companion animals.

Regional Insights of Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018, owing to favorable healthcare infrastructure and increasing government initiatives. Efforts by key players to improve their products and ensure high-quality standards are projected to boost demand for veterinary dental equipment products across this region.

Moreover, increasing pet ownership and out-of-pocket spending by pet owners is anticipated to fuel growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for pet insurance and claim are likely to result in demand for better treatment options. According to a NAPHIA report, total number of insured pets in the U.S and Canada reached over 2 million in 2018 and market average increased by 17% over the previous year.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to increased disposable income and acceptance of pet animals. This is more common to emerging economies of countries such as China and India, which led to a rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities in these countries. Increasing R&D investment by key players and pharmaceutical companies for development of this market to produce value-added products is anticipated to drive growth in the region.

Market Share Insights of Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

The industry is marked by presence of various small and large companies and is competitive. Some dominant players include Im3 Pty Ltd, Dentalaire, Midmark Corporation, and Henry Schein.

These players are involved in ongoing strategic initiatives, such as new product launch, technological advancements, and mergers & acquisitions, to improve their standing. For instance, in 2015, Henry Schein acquired Jorgen Kruuse A/S and SCIL to increase its revenue share in veterinary dental space. In 2018, Dispomed launched Highdent Quattro Plus, a dental unit, to improve its product portfolio. In 2018, Eickemeyer signed an agreement with Central CPD to connect with vet practitioners through professional training programs and educate them on latest medical equipment.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global veterinary dental equipment market report on the basis of product, animal type, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Equipment

Dental X-Ray Systems

Electrosurgical Units

Dental Stations

Dental Lasers

Powered Units

Hand Instruments

Dental Elevators

Dental Probes

Extraction Forceps

Curettes and Scalers

Retractors

Dental Luxators

Others

Consumables

Dental Supplies

Prophy Products

Others

Adjuvants

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Large Animal

Small Animal

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Hospitals & clinics

Others

