Veterinary Endoscopes Market to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market Upto 2027

“The global veterinary endoscopes market accounted to US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account for US$ 478.84 Mn by 2027.”

The veterinary endoscopes market in the Asia Pacific region is largely held by countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The veterinary endoscopes market across the region is estimated to grow significantly due to rising numbers of veterinary clinics, hospitals, and institutes. The growth of the market is also attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals and related businesses. In addition, it is expected that the market is projected to grow due to the regulations for animal protection and conservation in countries like South Korea and Australia.

Company Profiles Olympus Corporation

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC

Dr. Fritz, MEDIT INC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Harvard Apparatus

Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd.

Infiniti Medical

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Welch Allyn

Growing Training Programs for Endoscopic Diagnosis

Diagnosis and treatment through endoscopy are an emerging field in the veterinary sector. The veterinary endoscopes are devices which are widely used for diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases in the animals. Therefore, various education and training programs are being conducted to upgrade the knowledge of veterinary professionals with the latest technologies. Various companies such as Karl Storz SE & Co. KG and Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC are also offering training programs for the use of veterinary endoscopic devices for diagnosis and treatment.

In addition, veterinary schools and institutes training for veterinary diagnosis are incorporated, and the veterinary doctors, nurses, and other professionals are being trained. Other than the programs offered in the institutes, online courses are made available. For instance, the University of Agriculture, The University of Tennessee, offers the online only course (20 CE hours) and integrated courses (56-64 CE hours), which offers in-depth online training for rigid and flexible endoscope handling, cleaning and other related knowledge. The courses also offer individuals desiring hands-on training. Thus, owing to these factors it is expected that the market is likely to grow exponentially in coming days.

Use of Capsule Endoscope for Diagnosis

The capsule endoscopes for diagnosis gastrointestinal diseases in human is widely accepted as a minimally invasive technique of diagnosis. However, in the field of the veterinary capsule, endoscopy is an emerging technology and is expected to have good potential in the coming future.

Advantages of the capsule endoscopes such as easy administration, capturing of high resolution and 360 degree diagnostic images of the entire gastrointestinal tract enable a veterinary doctor to diagnose GI disease faster and efficiently. Also, various companies are entering the capsule endoscopes segment, for instance, a European company Infiniti Medical developed ALICAM, which is ambulatory light-based imaging (ALI) capsule endoscopy devices. The device helps to visualize the detailed diagnosis of pets during their normal day.

Moreover, the use of the capsule endoscope does not require anesthesia and restriction of pet activity. Thus, owing to the advantages of the capsule endoscopes for diagnosing the gastrointestinal diseases in animals are likely to expand the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Product Type Insights

The global veterinary endoscopes market by product type segments was led by rigid endoscopes. In 2018, the rigid endoscopes accounted for the largest market share in the global veterinary endoscopes market. The growth of rigid endoscopes is expected to grow due to advantages of minimally invasive procedures for the animals. However, the flexible endoscopes segment is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the better visibility due to light source of flexible endoscope, increasing technological development that is enabling the early detection of diseases in animals.

