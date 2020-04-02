Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2026

In this report, the global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The trends are further witnessed to be the consolidation of the market. Merger and acquisition activities are gaining wider footprint within the companion and livestock animal molecular diagnostics segment in developed markets, which is expected to widen product availability and ease market access.

Gaps in epidemiological knowledge and high costs to emerge as a hurdle in market’s growth

Epidemiological knowledge of veterinary diseases has gaps due to variation in the disease patterns. This has limited the scope of molecular diagnostic market’s growth. It hampers discovery and production limit for molecular diagnostic kits to prevent spread of the disease by introducing new disease diagnostic methodologies. The market’s growth may also face hindrance due to the high costs associated and lack of expertise to handle the testing kits available in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Average tier II and tier III veterinary hospitals lack the upgraded facilities and expertise to perform molecular testing procedures, which necessitates the referral to a specialty vet hospital with high infrastructure and expertise veterinarians. The advanced vet hospitals can be expensive for many, and especially for the ones who do not have a pet insurance registered to themselves. However, the molecular diagnosis technique is cost prohibitive for a large number of pet owners as they do not have pet insurance scheme. The cost of a RT-PCR kit is high, thus pet owners prefer other diagnostic methods that incur low costs.

