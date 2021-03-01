Veterinary Therapeutics Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2028

The global Veterinary Therapeutics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Veterinary Therapeutics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

companies profiled in the report include Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Merial Animal Health, Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac S.A., and Zoetis, Inc.

The global veterinary therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by Product Type

Drugs Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Parasiticides Others

Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Others

Medicated Feed Additives Amino Acids Antibiotics Others



Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



