Vetroplas and Envases Enter into a New Partnership

Vetroplas has proclaimed a new partnership with Spanish aluminum bottle manufacturer, Envases, extending its packaging choices to the UK cosmetic and personal care market.

Envases produces extremely decorative aluminum packs with each FEA 15 crimp necks and varied screw necks, providing glorious barrier properties and protection from light-weight and moisture. they’re fully recyclable and environmentally sustainable in line with current trends.

The aluminum bottles, which can be appropriate for a range of product as well as perfumes and skin care product, are paired with Vetroplas’ own closures as well as crimp-on pumps and screw neck caps.

Vetroplas represents the variety of European manufacturers as either distributor or agent – as well as Eurovetrocap, Albea Alkmaar, CTL/Tuboplast Hispania, and Lapac – providing glass and plastic bottles and jars, versatile laminate tubes and deo sticks and also the new collaboration with Envases can more strengthen this in-depth portfolio.