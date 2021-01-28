Video on Demand Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate

The global Video on Demand market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Video on Demand market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Video on Demand market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Video on Demand market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Video on Demand market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global video on demand market. Key players profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Home Box Office, Inc., Hulu LLC, Apple, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson Television), Verizon Communication, LLC, YouTube, LLC, maxdome GmbH, and Canalplay.The global video on demand market has been segmented as below:

Global Video on Demand Market, by Business Model

Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD)

Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD)

Advertisement Video on Demand (AVoD)

Hybrid (SVoD + AVoD)

Global Video on Demand Market, by Content

Sports

Entertainment

Education and Information

TV Commerce

Global Video on Demand Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Video on Demand market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Video on Demand market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

