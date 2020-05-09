Video Streaming Market Dominating Industry Trends By 2026 | Netflix, Amazon, Tencent Holdings, Baidu, Comcast Corporation

In video streaming the data from a video file is continuously delivered via the Internet to a remote user. By using video streaming platforms, user can view a video online without being downloaded on a host computer or device. Video streaming technology helps organizations to modernize their daily operations such as live table conferences, scheduling meetings, and interacting internally with customers or clients, which is increasing its adoption among the enterprises. Providing secured video streaming services with encrypted on-demand and live video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Key players such as Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, are continuously developing top streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers.

Factors such as increase in adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, increase in live streamed content, and rise in popularity of video game streaming services are driving the growth of the global video streaming market. In addition, extensive use of videos in corporate training as well as massive growth of online video in developing economies are the factors that majorly boost the growth of the market. However, bandwidth limitations and latency & reliability issues are expected to hamper the video streaming market growth. Furthermore, rise in impact of video streaming in the education sector and integration of advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality are providing numerous opportunities for the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Baidu Inc., Comcast Corporation, Hulu, LLC., Ustream, Inc., Kaltura, Inc., Akamai Technologies, and Brightcove Inc

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important BY SOLUTION TYPE of Video streaming covered in this report are:

IPTV

Over-the-top

Pay TV

Most important BY END USER of Video streaming covered in this report are:

Personal

Commercial

