Video Surveillance DVR Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026|Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB

Complete study of the global Video Surveillance DVR market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Video Surveillance DVR industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Video Surveillance DVR production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Video Surveillance DVR market include ., Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Pelco, Samsung, Dali Technology, Uniview Market 4 Channel, 8 Channel, 16 Channel, 24 Channel, 32 Channel, Others Market Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Road Traffic, Public Utility, Government Facility, Others

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Video Surveillance DVR industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Video Surveillance DVR manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Video Surveillance DVR industry.

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Segment By Type:

4 Channel, 8 Channel, 16 Channel, 24 Channel, 32 Channel, Others Market

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Segment By Application:

, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Road Traffic, Public Utility, Government Facility, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Video Surveillance DVR industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report

What is the growth potential of the Video Surveillance DVR market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Video Surveillance DVR industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Video Surveillance DVR market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Video Surveillance DVR market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Video Surveillance DVR market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 4 Channel

1.3.3 8 Channel

1.3.4 16 Channel

1.3.5 24 Channel

1.3.6 32 Channel

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.4.4 Industrial

1.4.5 Road Traffic

1.4.6 Public Utility

1.4.7 Government Facility

1.4.8 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Video Surveillance DVR Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Video Surveillance DVR Industry

1.6.1.1 Video Surveillance DVR Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Video Surveillance DVR Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Video Surveillance DVR Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Video Surveillance DVR Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Video Surveillance DVR Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Video Surveillance DVR as of 2019)

3.4 Global Video Surveillance DVR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Video Surveillance DVR Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Video Surveillance DVR Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Video Surveillance DVR Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Video Surveillance DVR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Video Surveillance DVR Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Video Surveillance DVR Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Hikvision

8.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hikvision Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Hikvision Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.1.5 Hikvision SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Hikvision Recent Developments

8.2 Dahua Technology

8.2.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dahua Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Dahua Technology Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.2.5 Dahua Technology SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Dahua Technology Recent Developments

8.3 Axis Communications AB

8.3.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

8.3.2 Axis Communications AB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Axis Communications AB Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.3.5 Axis Communications AB SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Axis Communications AB Recent Developments

8.4 Panasonic

8.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.4.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Panasonic Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.4.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.5 Honeywell Security

8.5.1 Honeywell Security Corporation Information

8.5.2 Honeywell Security Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Honeywell Security Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.5.5 Honeywell Security SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Honeywell Security Recent Developments

8.6 Hanwha

8.6.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hanwha Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Hanwha Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.6.5 Hanwha SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Hanwha Recent Developments

8.7 United Technologies

8.7.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 United Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 United Technologies Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.7.5 United Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 United Technologies Recent Developments

8.8 Tyco

8.8.1 Tyco Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tyco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Tyco Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.8.5 Tyco SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Tyco Recent Developments

8.9 Pelco

8.9.1 Pelco Corporation Information

8.9.2 Pelco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Pelco Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.9.5 Pelco SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Pelco Recent Developments

8.10 Samsung

8.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.10.2 Samsung Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Samsung Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.10.5 Samsung SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Samsung Recent Developments

8.11 Dali Technology

8.11.1 Dali Technology Corporation Information

8.11.2 Dali Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Dali Technology Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.11.5 Dali Technology SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Dali Technology Recent Developments

8.12 Uniview

8.12.1 Uniview Corporation Information

8.12.2 Uniview Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Uniview Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.12.5 Uniview SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Uniview Recent Developments 9 Video Surveillance DVR Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Video Surveillance DVR Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Video Surveillance DVR Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Video Surveillance DVR Sales Channels

11.2.2 Video Surveillance DVR Distributors

11.3 Video Surveillance DVR Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

