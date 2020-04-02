Video Surveillance Market is Expected to Grow at Impressive CAGR by 2025 & Top Key Players Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Pelco Corporation (Schneider Electric)

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Video surveillance Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global video surveillance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$43.8 Bn by 2025.

Video Surveillance is an advanced technology used for monitoring various activities for safety, managing, and providing exact information to the customers when needed. Video surveillance is more than just observing, recording and storing data. This surveillance can be done by using advanced electronic equipment’s such as closed circuit television (CCTV), which are installed in places such as traffic signals, hotels, schools, offices, and many more. With growing crimes across the globe, the need for enhanced protection and surveillance systems is highly important for commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure & institutional. Furthermore, the established companies in the industry are researching on development of robust technologies in order to enhance the operation of video surveillance system installed on various places to meet the surging demand for security and surveillance.

The market for video surveillance market is impacted by several factors such as rise in crime rates, terrorism and civil conflict activities is forcing the governments to install video surveillance systems in many places across the countries. The boosting demand of artificial intelligence in video surveillance systems for various applications namely facial recognition, motion detection, and so on. These factors are currently impacting positively on the growth of market for video surveillance and is expected to drive the market for video surveillance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Nevertheless, the evolution of market is being hindered by increasing data losses in modern video surveillance cameras or IP cameras operate over Wi-Fi. Furthermore, intensive research and developments being carried out by different video surveillance system and solution manufactures are poised to help the market for video surveillance to escalate over the years in future.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest video surveillance market share.

Based on platform, the hardware segment is projected to dominate the video surveillance market.

Commercial segment held the largest position by industries.

Hosted service dominated the market by service.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as increasing security concerns owing to increased terrorist activities, civil unrest actions, across the globe and rising demand for internet protocol (IP) cameras among various industries.

The top 10 industry players operating in the field of video surveillance across the globe includes Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Pelco Corporation (Schneider Electric) (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), IndigoVision Group Plc. (UK), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden) among others.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the video surveillance market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global video surveillance market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

