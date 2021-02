Virtual Data Room (VDR) Market Demand, Growth and Outlook To 2027: Firmex Inc., Ideals Solutions Group, Intralinks Holdings, Inc

The global virtual data room (VDR) market accounted for US$ 1.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 3.66 Bn in 2027.

During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the rising mergers and acquisitions along various industries is expected to drive the demand for virtual data room worldwide. However, the concerns about security may restrain the future growth of the virtual data room market. Despite this limitation, the increasing the general display function of a VDR offer an infinite opportunity for the virtual data room market during the forecast period Some of the leading players in virtual data room market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the virtual data room market.

The market for VDR has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, function, end-user and geography. Based on component, the market has been segmented into software and services. Software the largest growing type in the overall market throughout the forecast period. Based on deployment type, the virtual data room market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2018, cloud deployment type contributed a substantial share of 68% in the global VDR market. The market is further segmented on the basis of organization size into SMEs and large enterprises.

Some of the players present in virtual data room market are Ansarada Pty. Ltd, Box, Inc., Brainloop Ag, Caplinked Inc., Ethosdata, Firmex Inc., Ideals Solutions Group, Intralinks Holdings, Inc., and Merrill Corporation, among others.

eFileCabinet, Onehub, Syncplicity Inc., Egnyte, DataCore, and Ipreo are few other market players from value chain which are not profiled in the report but the can be included based on request.

The large enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2027. On the basis of function, the market is further divided into M&A, finance, marketing & sales, compliance and legal, workforce management and others. M&A business function segment is expected to hold the prime market share of around 38%. The VDR market on the basis of end-user is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, energy & power, retail and others. Geographically, the virtual data room market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the VDR market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The overall virtual data room market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the virtual data room market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global virtual data room market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the virtual data room market.

The virtual data room market on the basis of end-user is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, energy & power, retail and others. The energy and power end-user is expected to churn out the maximum market share in terms of revenue in the virtual data room market. Large number of mergers & acquisitions in the energy and power sectors across the world has led to its current dominance in the market.

