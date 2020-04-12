Virtual Keyboard Market- Industry Outlook, Emerging Trends, Astonishing Growth, Growth Insight and Future Forecast to 2024

Recent report published by Research Nester titled “Virtual Keyboard Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024″ delivers detailed overview of the global virtual keypad market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global virtual keyboard market is segmented into technology such as on-screen virtual keyboard and projected virtual keyboard. Further, on-screen virtual keyboard is projected to be the fastest growing segment in overall virtual keyboard market by the end of 2024. Additionally, growing usage of on-screen virtual keyboard in automated teller machines, manufacturing machines, advanced automated dashboards and others is envisioned to flourish the growth of virtual keyboard market.

Global virtual keyboard market is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global virtual keyboard market is projected to expand at exponential revenue during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The market is expected to expand on the account of growing implementation of touch screen in numerous manufacturing machines such as CNC machine.

The telecom and IT sector segment by end user is expected to post a significant CAGR by 2024. Moreover, telecom and IT sector segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of revenue across the globe owing to increasing number of smart devices. North America captured the largest market of virtual keyboard in terms of revenue in 2016.

Likely, U.S. is the dominating country in North America region owing to growing investment by major key players. Further, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a tremendous growth over the forecast period due to emerging economies such as China and India.

High adoption of touch screen devices

Growing adoption of touchscreen mobile devices and portable computers is believed to foster the growth of virtual keyboard market by the end of 2024. In addition to this, increasing penetration of advanced laptops which are equipped with touch screen is also intensifying the growth of virtual keyboard market. Apart from this, growing smart infrastructure of developing nations is also expected to augment the demand for virtual keyboard which in turn flourish the growth of virtual keyboard market.

Increasing demand for touchscreen equipped machines

Rising employment of projected type virtual keypads in defense and government sector for safety purposes and increasing implementation of touch screen into manufacturing machines to simply the machining process are predicted to bolster the growth of virtual keyboard market. Furthermore, increasing number of ATM machines equipped withtouch screen and growing popularity of projected virtual keyboard are some of the factors fostering the growth of virtual keyboard market.

However, presence of other alternatives such as mechanical keypads is anticipated to hamper the growth of virtual keypad market across the globe.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global virtual keypad market which includes company profiling of Celluon, Mount Focus Information Systems, Sawake, BTC-LE, iNextStation Virtual, Lamaston, Google, ShowMe(TM), CTX Technologies and Maxsync.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global virtual keypad market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

