Virus Filtration Market 2020 Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2027: Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric

The global virus filtration market is expected to reach US$ 5,555.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,139.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025.

Virus filtration market is segmented into product, application, and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into filtration systems, kits & reagents, services and others. The market based on the application is segmented into biologics, medical devices, water purification, and air purification. On the basis of end user, the global virus filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, and academic research institutes.

Virus filtration is a robust and effective virus clearance technology that is common unit operation in the manufacture of biologics. Some biological therapeutic products are produced using mammalian cell lines or human plasma. The risk of contamination with either known or unknown viruses in these products has been demonstrated; hence, regulatory agencies have mandated that manufacturers evaluate the risks of virus contamination and take necessary measures to mitigate these risks. Key factors driving the market are rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, increasing investments in R&D and outsourcing activities are key drivers for the growth of the market. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the virus filtration market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutes, virus filtration product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, virus filtration service providers, distributors and others.

The major players operating in the virus filtration market include Merck KGaA, Danaher (Pall Corporation) and Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric, Lonza, Charles River, WuXi AppTec, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. and Clean Cells among others.

Global virus filtration market, based on the application was segmented into biologics, medical devices water purification and air purification. In 2017, biologics segment held the largest share of the market, by application. Moreover, the biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to owing to the rise in the production of biologics and increasing government funding as well as promotional initiatives undertaken for usage of biologics to treat various medical conditions. Increasing R&D innovation in various other applications such as gene therapy and stem cell biology has also been contributing significantly to the growth of this market.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the virus filtration market by product, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall virus filtration market.

