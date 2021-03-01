Viscosupplementation Market Outlook 2020 , Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis

Viscosupplementation is a method in which a thick fluid called hyaluronate is injected into the knee joint. There are no remedies for osteoarthritis, so viscosupplementation will not counteract osteoarthritis of the knee. However, it is claimed that hyaluronate helps in improving the lubricating properties of the synovial fluid, lessen the pain from osteoarthritis of the knee, improves mobility, and provide a higher and more convenient level of activity. Viscosupplementation is a minimally invasive procedure which involves injection of gel-like substance. Currently hyaluronate injections are only approved viscosupplementation therapy of osteoarthritis of the knee. Hyaluronic acid (HA) or hyaluronate is a non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan that is distributed throughout the body in epithelial, connective tissues, and neural tissues.

The key players influencing the market are:

Bioventus Inc.

Anika Therapeutics

Seikagaku Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew PLC

Ferring B.V.

Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (Landec)

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

