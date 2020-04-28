Visitor Management Systems Market | Chubb Fire & Security, Sine | Workplace software, Raptor Technologies, LLC, ATT Systems Group and Veristream, Envoy, Tyco, Honeywell

According to this study, over the next five years the Visitor Management Systems Market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1180 million by 2023, from US$ 730 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Visitor Management Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

Based on deployment method, CMMS Software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based software. In 2017, cloud-based system is leading the market, with over 75% market share.

Visitor management is the process of tracking everyone who enters your building or your office. A visitor may be a customer, a delivery person, a job applicant, a contractor, a consultant, or the CEO’s third cousin twice removed. Essentially, anyone who is not a regular full-time employee is a visitor. A visitor management system is a technology used to track visitors in a formal way.

Some Of The Key Players In Visitor Management Systems Market Include:

Envoy

Veristream

Proxyclick

Traction Guest

SwipedOn | Visitor Management System

Sine | Workplace software

ALICE Receptionist

KeepnTrack

Greetly Digital Receptionist

EasyLobby, Inc.

Tyco

Access Control Group INC.

Honeywell

Chubb Fire & Security

Quantum Automation

Raptor Technologies, LLC

ATT Systems Group

Visitor Management systems actively track the entrance into a either public building or residence. It is widely used at corporate building, office interior management, hospitals, industrial parks, hotels, government buildings, schools etc. Separated by company size, market demand from Small and Medium businesses are forecast to be growing at a significant CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period, with about 75.34% market share in 2017 and a forecast share of 83.14% market share in 2025.

Segmentation By Product Type:

On-premise VMS

Cloud-based VMS

Segmentation By Application

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Major Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Visitor Management Systems by Players

4 Visitor Management Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Visitor Management Systems Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Insights of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

