Visual Analytics Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2020 and Coming Future

Visual Analytics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Deployment Model, Business Function, and Vertical, visual analytics market is expected to grow US$ 5, 7186 Mn by 2025 from US$ 2, 2150 Mn in 2017. Visual Analytics is the science of analytical reasoning supported by interactive visual interfaces. Visual Analytics methods allow decision makers to combine their human ﬂexibility, creativity, and background knowledge with the enormous storage and processing capacities of today’s computers to gain insight into complex problems. Using advanced visual interfaces, humans may directly interact with the data analysis capabilities of today’s computer, allowing them to make well-informed decisions in complex situations.

Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry are partnership of Tableau Software with Swinburne University for launching a course related to data visualization and business analytics. Through this partnership the university enhance the digital literacy of students and thus, successfully reducing the analytics skills gap by promoting analytics technology. Furthermore, TIBCO announced its partnership with TXODDS, to have provision of TIBCO Spotfire data visualization software for simple and fast analysis of gambling data.

Technology is projected to be the key driver of retail industry transformation. The success of the industry participants highly depends upon the relentless focus on the application of various technologies for enhancement of the value-added services to consumers. The following disruptive technologies have played a critical role in the transformation of retail and adoption of artificial intelligence: the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles (AV)/drones, robotics, augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), digital traceability, 3D printing, and blockchain. Over the next ten years, all of these technologies are expected to attain significant maturity in the retail industry, creating an unprecedented level of disruption. The trend is in response expected to generate the demand for visual analytics solutions, contributing to the growth of global visual analytics market in the retail & consumer goods sector.

The global Visual Analytics market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Visual Analytics market in 2016, followed by Europe. Germany and UK being two key countries in Europe region which will lead Visual analytics market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. The report profiles key players such as Tableau Software, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies, TIBCO Software, ADVIZOR Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy and IBM Corporation among others among others.

The report segments the global visual analytics market as follows:

Global Visual Analytics Market – By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Visual Analytics Market – By Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain

Information Technology

CRM

Human Resources

Others

Global Visual Analytics Market – By Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods Market

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Healthcare

Government

