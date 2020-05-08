Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market, By Vitamin Type (Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine), Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)), By Mineral Type, By Supplements Ingredient, By Supplements, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market

The vitamin, mineral and supplements are designed to provide livestock all the nutritional needs and compensate the nutritional gap in their diet. They are essential for animals due to various changes arising from reasons such as genetic lines, increasing incidences of lifestyle-related diseases for example stroke, heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerosis among the working population. Vitamin and mineral deficiency is harmful for animal’s health and cause a reduction in productivity. The vitamin and mineral has its major application in functional and fortified foods. Functional and fortified foods are considered to be whole, enriched foods which provide health benefits beyond the provision of essential nutrients, when consumed as part of a varied diet on a regular basis. These products are having a strong health and wellness trend owing to increasing focus on obtaining optimum nutrition. According to Functional Foods Consumer Survey, it was found that consumer is inclined towards learning about functional foods. Almost nine in ten Americans (86%) are interested in learning more about foods that have health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Various regulations are needed to be followed by the manufactures for the development of vitamin and mineral products, for example Zagro vitamin and mineral product are manufactured under FAMI-QS, ISO 9001, ISO 22000, HACCP and GMP Certified Plant. The Zagro manufacturing process ensures that accurate weighing, mixing, and testing of products are performed from raw materials to finished goods. The rising awareness and steps taken by government for the vitamins, mineral and supplement in food will help in the growth of vitamin, mineral and supplements market.

Top Key Players:

Amway, Integrated BioPharma, Inc., NBTY, Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Bayer AG, Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Blackmores Ltd., BASF SE, Epax AS, Surya Herbal Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG, Pharmavite LLC, Blackmores Ltd., and Axellus AS and among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

To prevent disease outbreaks in livestock

Planned growth of livestock sector in developing nations

Demand for nutrition supplements for monogastric animals

Regulatory control on supplement usage limits

Lack of awareness

Market Segmentations:

Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market is segmented on the basis of

Vitamin Type

Miniral Type

Supplements Ingredient

Supplements

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

Based on vitamin type, the global vitamin, mineral & supplements market is segmented into vitamin B complex, vitamin B1 (thiamin), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), vitamin B9 (folic acid), vitamin C (ascorbic acid), and others.

On the basis of mineral type, the global vitamin, mineral & supplements market is classified into micro minerals and macro minerals. Macro minerals segment is further sub segmented into potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and sodium.

On the basis of supplements ingredient, the global vitamin, mineral & supplements market is classified into botanicals, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, and others.

On the basis of supplements, the global vitamin, mineral & supplements market is classified into tablets, capsules, powder, liquids, soft gels, and gel caps.

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market

The global vitamin, mineral & supplements market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vitamin, mineral & supplements market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

