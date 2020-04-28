VOC Sensors and Monitors Market 2020: Know about Key Players Compur Monitors GmbH & Co. KG, Drägerwerk AG & Co.KGaA, FLIR Systems, Figaro Engineering Inc, GfG Instrumentation

This VOC Sensors and Monitors Market report makes available an outline about the global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast for the year 2020 – 2029. VOC Sensors and Monitors Market market analysis examines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The VOC Sensors and Monitors Market research study offers research data which makes the document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with TOC, graphs, charts, and tables to help understand the VOC Sensors and Monitors Market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the VOC sensors and monitors market are USHIO INC., ams AG, Aeroqual, AlphaSense Inc., Compur Monitors GmbH & Co. KG, Drägerwerk AG & Co.KGaA, FLIR Systems, Figaro Engineering Inc, GfG Instrumentation, Inc, GLOBAL DETECTION SYSTEMS, Honeywell International Inc, RIKEN KEIKI Co., Ltd., Siemens, Spectrex, and many others.

VOC sensors and monitors market are expected to reach USD 247.08 million by 2029 in the forecasted period of 2020-2029 with a substantial CAGR 5.30%. Increasing enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations by governments is one of the key drivers for the VOC Sensors and Monitors Market in the forecasted period.

Access Insightful Study | Get Sample + All Related Graphs & Charts cxat

https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/voc-sensors-and-monitors-market-620390

Apart from this, growing awareness regarding controlled air quality, and rising demand for VOC sensors and monitors from developing countries are other major factors fueling the growth of the VOC sensors and monitors market in the forecast period.

Market Definition:

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are Pollutant forms produced by specific chemical processes and pharmaceuticals. These are a wide variety of carbons that are harmful to human health as well as plants and others. VOCs are present in organic solids or substances that are both man-made and occur naturally. Essentially, VOC sensors are gas sensors used in their gaseous form to measure VOC. Different VOCs including ethanol, methylene, xylene, formaldehyde, terpenoids, gasoline and carbohydrate can be measured by this system.

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Scope and Market Size

VOC sensors and monitors market have been segmented on the basis of device type, application, and end use.

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market By Device Type (Sensors, Monitors), Application (Industrial Process Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Air Purication Monitoring, Leak Detection), End Use (Oil & Gas, Transportation, Electronics, Printing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Country Level Analysis of VOC Sensors and Monitors Market

On the basis of region, the VOC sensors and monitors market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The high demand for US VOC sensors and monitoring is one of the major factors contributing to the leading position in North America. With a large number of manufacturers investing in research and development, the US is the leading producer of VOC sensors and monitors, developing advanced products integrated into the gas sensing technology.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Now get instant 30% discount

https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/voc-sensors-and-monitors-market-620390

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Sorex Sensors Ltd. has launched its first product, a particulate sensor along with a development kit. The Sorex sensor is intended to be used in air purifier systems and in the manufacture of semiconductor devices, such as instruments for atomic layers, to track quantities and levels. It can also be used to monitor air quality, were very small amounts of VOCs are detected. The company has reported that this initial non-specific sensor can detect particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns.

In September 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the first software-upgradeable, digital outdoor air quality sensor for high volume applications. The sensor IDT ZMOD4510, which is the primary source of unsafe outdoor air quality, detects ozone (O3) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) gases. ZMOD4510, together with the outstanding combination of durability and small scale, makes it an ideal option for many industrial and consumer applications. It is capable of quantifying mixed ozone and NOx at concentrations up to 20 parts per billion (ppb).

Competitive Analysis and VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Share Analysis:

VOC sensors and monitors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of VOC sensors and monitors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

VOC sensors and monitors market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. VOC sensors and monitors market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

Buy Now : https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/voc-sensors-and-monitors-market-620390/one

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]