Vocal Biomarker Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Vocal Biomarker market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Vocal Biomarker market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Vocal Biomarker among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Virtual Private Assistants Enabling Voice-based Emotion Detection

Current digital world is making rapid transformations in the way people interact with technology and one another, with virtual private assistants taking on a personalized experience. As virtual private assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa become more popular & useful and smarter, developers are focusing on providing them with additional tools that enable recognizing emotions. A prime example of such development is the cloud-based API engine by Beyond Verbal, which integrates with the virtual private assistants (VPAs).

The aim of Beyond Verbal’s project is to enhance the sensitivity of one’s connected home. Focus of this cloud-based API engine is directed toward eliminating VPAs’ emotional blind spots, given that the vocal intonations in human communication represent 35-40% of emotions conveyed. Future developments of vocal biomarkers is likely to enable VPAs analyze voice for the specific health conditions, providing unique insights into remote health monitoring and personalized tech.

A recently compiled report of Fact.MR envisages the global vocal biomarker market to record a spectacular 23.3% CAGR between the forecast period 2018 and 2027. Revenues from global sales of vocal biomarkers are foreseen to surpass US$ 390 Mn by 2027-end. Beyond Verbal, Sonde Health, IBM Corporation, and other leading participants operating in the global vocal biomarker market have been profiled and analyzed in detail in the report.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

