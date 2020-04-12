Vulvodynia Treatment Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2025

In this report, the global Vulvodynia Treatment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

the demand for the drugs is constantly rising. The drug type and its use is measured by the level of pain that is caused of vulvodynia. Although it is a chronic disease, at times even the minutest of pain can cause depression and anxiety among women.

Anticonvulsant to be the most used drug

Anticonvulsant is a type of medication that is used for controlling seizures or stop an ongoing series of seizures (convulsions). In Vulvodynia treatment, anticonvulsant is the most prescribed drug. Gabapentin is most reliable anticonvulsant drug available in vulvodynia treatment. Gabapentin is a drug which has long been recognized in chronic pain management as an effective way of curing pain. It contains tablets taken by mouth and works well for pain related to the nerve. The tablets are prescribed for a number of conditions impacting the central nervous system and they influence pain at the level of the spinal cord. Pregabalin is another anticonvulsant drug. It is very similar to gabapentin; however, it is reported to have fewer side effects and is possibly more operative.

Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) are a class of medications that are used primarily as antidepressants. These can be prescribed by your doctor in doses lower than those used to treat depression. The drugs are used because they alter the way in which the nerve fibres transmit the sensation of pain, not because the doctor thinks it’s all in your mind. It is often necessary to continue with treatment for 3-6 months. Examples of tablets include amitriptyline, nortriptyline and dothiepin. Other antidepressants namely venlafaxine can also be tried. As the treatment of vulvodynia is mainly centred at placebo, antidepressants are the first of form of medical treatments given to a patient in case of minor pains.

Use of local anaesthetic to rise globally

Local anaesthetics are generally applied externally to the skin. This medication originates in a form of gel or cream. They may be used before sexual intercourse to provide short-term pain relief, or they can be used for extended periods. Local anaesthetic is used topically to introitus, which decrease hypersensitivity. This medication need to apply before intercourse or nightly on a cotton ball in the introitus. Lidocaine gel or cream is considered to be the best local anaesthetic cream or gel for vulvodynia.

