Waste Management Market Set to Register 6.0% CAGR Throughout 2018-2025 | Advanced Disposal Services, Biffa Group, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation

The global waste management market size is expected to reach $530.0 billion by 2025 from $330.6 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Waste management is the collection, transportation and disposable of garbage, sewage and other waste products. It involves treatment of solid waste and disposal of products and substances in a safe and efficient manner.

The growth of the global waste management market is driven by increase in adoption of proactive government measures to reduce illegal dumping. In addition, surge in population and increased globalization have led to rise in the overall waste volume, worldwide. The urban population produced about 1.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) in 2012, which is expected to grow to 2.2 billion tones by 2025. Moreover, increase in industrialization in the emerging economies, such as India, China and Taiwan, has led to the development of chemical, oil & gas, automobile and medical industries, which generate enormous amount of waste and cause pollution. These factors are expected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, high cost of procuring and operating waste management solutions is expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in awareness among public and government agencies about these solutions and upsurge in need to develop waste-to-energy solutions are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Advanced Disposal Services, Biffa Group, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Suez Environment S.A., Veolia Environment S.A., Waste Management Inc.

The global waste management market is segmented based on waste type, service and region. On the basis of waste type, the market is divided into municipal waste, industrial waste and hazardous waste. Depending on service, it is classified into collection services and disposable services.

The collection services segment is subsegmented into collection & transportation, storage & handling and sorting. The disposable services segment is further segregated into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization in the region and adoption of proactive measures toward adoption of recycling technologies along with implementation of stringent government regulations to reduce air pollution. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market with the maximum growth potential, owing to rise in urbanization and increase in disposable income.

