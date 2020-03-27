Waste Paper Recycling Market to Record Sturdy Growth By 2027

“The waste paper recycling market was valued at US$ 37,529.60 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 56,140.38 million by 2027.”

Waste paper recycling is the process by which waste paper is turned into new paper products. The waste paper recycling process involves the collection, sorting, shredding and pulping, filtering, conterminal removal and de-inking, and finishing for reuse of waste paper. Waste papers are obtained from discarded paper materials, paper mill paper scraps, and waste paper material discarded after consumer use. Waste paper, such as old newspapers, magazines, corrugated, wrapping, and packaging papers, among others, are recycled for reuse. The waste papers to be recycled are collected from the waste locations then sent to paper recycling facilities for further processing. Waste paper recycling offers various advantages, such as saving energy, water, and landfill space. Waste paper recycling reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and recycled fiber is a sustainable, cost-saving resource for making new paper products.

Company Profiles

Cascades Recovery+

Global Waste Recyclers Ltd

Hanna Paper

Heinzel Holding GmbH

Republic Services, Inc.

International Paper

Perlen Papier AG

Sonoco Products Company

ST Paper Resources PTE LTD

WASCO

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific waste paper recycling market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. With rapid economic growth and urbanization, waste generation and management are becoming major social and environmental issues in Asia. China is the largest consumer of recycled waste paper owing to huge demand from its food processing industry. Further, India, Japan, and Australia are projected to become a lucrative market for the recycled paper in the region during the forecast period. Every country in Asia has specific measures of solid waste management and material-cycle policy. With a rise in GDP per capita, MSW per capita generation is also increasing; as a result, generating more waste, which is further influencing the growth of waste paper recycling market in this region.

A landfill is the most common disposal option adopted in many Asian countries since it is inexpensive. Many countries in this region have recently introduced laws on municipal solid waste. According to the World Bank, the urban areas in APAC produce ~760,000 tons of MSW per day, and this figure is estimated to increase to 1.8 million tons by 2025. The waste paper recycling market in APAC is propelling due to the presence of small and large-scale companies operating in the field of paper recycling in India, China, and Japan.

Stringent Governmental Regulations in Favor of Waste Management is Driving This Market

The increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of the accumulation of waste and failure to manage it have been among the major reasons driving various governments worldwide to enforce regulations associated waste management. This in turn, putting impact on the growth of waste paper recycling market. The paper recycling industry has been expanding across many countries, such as the US, Canada, India, China, Japan, and Germany. The government of various nations are implementing regulations to encourage the recycling of waste paper. Numerous associations such as The American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA), Independent Waste Paper Processors Association (IWPPA),

The Confederation of Paper Industries (CPI), and European Recovered Paper Association (ERPA) encourage the practice of waste paper recycling. Such associations are supporting the growth of the waste paper recycling market. The waste paper recycling is not only limited to the paper used in industrial applications, but it also includes household waste paper such as newspapers, magazines, and packaging papers. The generation of paper waste from these sources is very high, and this waste needs to be recycled rather than dumping it over or burning it. With the implementation of government regulations and formation of new associations related to waste paper recycling, the waste paper recycling market is estimated to expand rapidly in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mention some of the major players operating in the global waste paper recycling market?

The major players operating in the global waste paper recycling market, includes Cascades Recovery+, Global Waste Recyclers Ltd, Hanna Paper, Heinzel Holding GmbH, Republic Services, Inc., International Paper, Perlen Papier AG, Sonoco Products Company, ST Paper Resources PTE LTD, WASCO, and among others.

Which region has accounts to hold the largest share for the global waste paper recycling market?

The waste paper recycling was dominated by Asia-Pacific at a global level. With a rise in GDP per capita, MSW per capita generation is also increasing; as a result, generating more waste, which is further influencing the growth of waste paper recycling market in this region. In addition to that, with the increase of literacy level, use of newspapers, office papers, and others are rising among the consumers, creating more paper waste. Furthermore, corrugated papers are used by the food packaging, textile, and other industries, which is again generate more waste papers. Since, waste generation and management are becoming major social and environmental issues in Asia, waste paper recycling is the answer for the same. Hence, all the above-mentioned factors are propelling the market growth for waste paper recycling in Asia-Pacific.

On the basis of type, corrugated cardboard is dominating the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027, why?

Corrugated cardboard is recognized by multiple layer structure and is composed of fluted inner layer present in between layers of linerboard which provides strength to carry products. Corrugated cardboard boxes finds its applications in packaging of almost all consumer goods and lifestyle items such as, computers, toys, gift items, electrical appliances, food, and even large items such as furniture, machinery, and others. Corrugated boxes helps to provide resistance to damage and still are quite light to ship products. However, with the increasing use of corrugated cardboard boxes, the waste from these boxes have comparatively increased, creating opportunities for the market players to incest in the waste paper recycling market.

