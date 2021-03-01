Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2027

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market.

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Coagulant & Flocculant

Biocide

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor

Defoamer

pH Adjuster

Others (Chelating agent, oxygen scavenger, etc.)

By End User

Oil & Gas

Power

Mining

Pulp & Paper

Chemical & Fertilizer

Pharmaceutical

Municipal

Textile

Food & Beverages

Others

By Application

Cooling Water

Boiler Water

Membrane Water

Municipal Water

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as region-wise split and market split by product type, end user and application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by various segments in the global market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting about how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. However, quantifying the market across the above mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of water and wastewater treatment chemicals market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

In the final section of the report, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global water & wastewater treatment chemical manufacturers. The report includes company profile of some of the major players.

Key Players

Kemira Oyj

GE Water & Process technologies

BASF-SE

Ion exchange (I) ltd

Thermax Ltd

Dorf Ketal

SNF Floerger

Chembond India Ltd

Vasu Chemicals.

